Author Michael E. Stover’s New Book, "What A Hoot: 60 Years of Outdoor Adventures," is a Captivating Memoir That Captures the Author’s Decades of Memories
Recent release “What A Hoot: 60 Years of Outdoor Adventures,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael E. Stover, is a fascinating look at the author’s many years of memorable experiences.
Pace, FL, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael E. Stover has completed his new book, “What A Hoot: 60 Years of Outdoor Adventures”: an engaging read that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts the most engaging moments of his years of adventures.
Stover writes, “When a man reaches a certain age—that is, to generally say 70 and above—there is a realization that things are just not the same as they were before. Major words of wisdom there, right? Typically, it is the physical components of life that suffer the worst. Gone are the days of sports, outdoor activities, and even hobbies that require physical effort. So there comes a comprehensive review of one’s life as to what he should do for replacement therapy.”
He continues, “In my case, the deterioration of my physical capabilities became severe even to the point of not being able to walk more than a hundred feet at one time. Gone were the days of golf, woodworking, hunting and fishing, and even taking a walk around the block with my wife. I had to pick some type of replacement activities to keep me from going bonkers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael E. Stover’s stimulating tale invites readers to journey alongside the author as he recounts his experiences exploring the wilderness.
