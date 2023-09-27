Author Pamela L.H. Bello’s New Book, “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus,” Centers Around a Hippo Who is Adopted for Christmas
Recent release “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela L.H. Bello, is a delightful tale that follows the escapades of a hippo who becomes adopted by a loving human couple, and does her best to get used to her new home and family.
Rocklin, CA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela L.H. Bello, a loving wife who greatly enjoys writing stories and zip-lining, has completed her new book, “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus”: a charming tale of a small Hippo who discovers Christmas miracles after she is adopted by a kind couple, Momsy and Popsy.
“The antics of Hildegard the Hippopotamus will bring a laugh and many smiles to your face,” writes Bello. “She finds a wonderful couple to share her life with and brings happiness to all around her. Don’t miss out on her tales of joy!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pamela L.H. Bello’s sweet tale was inspired after the author listened to the song “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” and after she completed it, her husband, Christopher, and many friends and family members encouraged her to pursue getting this book published. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Bello’s tale to life, “At Home With Momsy and Popsy” is a fun-filled adventure that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
