Author Pamela L.H. Bello’s New Book, “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus,” Centers Around a Hippo Who is Adopted for Christmas

Recent release “At Home With Momsy and Popsy: The Story of Hildegard the Hippopotamus,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela L.H. Bello, is a delightful tale that follows the escapades of a hippo who becomes adopted by a loving human couple, and does her best to get used to her new home and family.