Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Sergio Musacchio as Senior Vice President and Director of Small Business Finance
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Sergio Musacchio as Senior Vice President and Director of Small Business Finance, overseeing the bank's Small Business Lending division, implementing new lending products, maintaining a strong credit culture, and promoting team development.
Elmwood Park, NJ, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s strongest community banks, is pleased to welcome Sergio Musacchio as Senior Vice President and Director of Small Business Finance. Musacchio will be overseeing the bank’s Small Business Lending division where he will implement new small business lending and deposit products while ensuring the bank’s strong credit culture is maintained. He will be responsible for leading and overseeing the department’s business strategy, lending sales production, strong client experience and team development.
“At Spencer, we’re committed to helping businesses, across the state of New Jersey, grow and succeed. We are pleased to welcome Sergio Musacchio as the new leader of our Small Business Finance team and look forward to serving the small business borrowers in our community,” stated John Duncan, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “Sergio is an experienced lending professional focused on providing a superior client experience to our customers, both existing and new. He reflects and embodies our core company values very well.”
Musacchio is a business banking professional with over two decades of experience. Prior to joining Spencer, he held various leadership positions at large financial institutions in the state. His work has been centered around developing business sales teams, business products/services and market presence, throughout the tri-state and New England markets. He has a strong track record, and passion for, creating and developing both business leaders and business products that help businesses achieve success. He was born and raised in Northern NJ and graduated with a degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickenson University.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
