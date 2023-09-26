Author Christine Kyle’s New Book, "My Guardian Angel Wants a Vacation," is a Powerful and Heartbreaking True Story of Alcoholism, Survival, and Love
Recent release “My Guardian Angel Wants a Vacation,” from Page Publishing author Christine Kyle, shares the story of the author’s harrowing childhood filled with unimaginable hardships that she had to overcome.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christine Kyle, who has been writing this book for about twenty years, has completed her new book, “My Guardian Angel Wants a Vacation”: an impactful work that allows readers to put themselves in the author’s shoes as she shares her story.
Author Christine Kyle was in the medical field for thirty years. She has a grown daughter and lives in a quiet small town in New England with her dog, Lilibet, and her cat, Pretty Girl. She talks to my sister every day and sees her at least once a week.
Kyle writes, “I guess you don’t really remember much when you’re small. Probably around two or three years old, I think, is when you really start to remember when your life started. I think back and all I can remember was waking up one day and being a little girl. For the first time, looking in the mirror seeing a small, tiny thing with long dark hair. My eyes were dark, but not really a color. I was kind of chubby, but then again, I was only a baby and these diapers I was wearing didn’t do a thing for my figure.”
She continues, “There was this person standing next to me. I was clueless as to who or what this person was. I could tell who my mother was only because I remember her that day I saw my angel, and my mother’s distinct perfume was Chanel No. 5. No, this other person I was seeing for the first time wasn’t much taller than me, but the strange thing about it was it was bald. This person had a cute little face, always smiling at me with a couple of teeth, but what’s the deal with the hair? Why had I and everybody else I knew had some, but this little thing had none?”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Kyle’s engaging work shares the story of her unimaginable life experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “My Guardian Angel Wants a Vacation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Christine Kyle was in the medical field for thirty years. She has a grown daughter and lives in a quiet small town in New England with her dog, Lilibet, and her cat, Pretty Girl. She talks to my sister every day and sees her at least once a week.
Kyle writes, “I guess you don’t really remember much when you’re small. Probably around two or three years old, I think, is when you really start to remember when your life started. I think back and all I can remember was waking up one day and being a little girl. For the first time, looking in the mirror seeing a small, tiny thing with long dark hair. My eyes were dark, but not really a color. I was kind of chubby, but then again, I was only a baby and these diapers I was wearing didn’t do a thing for my figure.”
She continues, “There was this person standing next to me. I was clueless as to who or what this person was. I could tell who my mother was only because I remember her that day I saw my angel, and my mother’s distinct perfume was Chanel No. 5. No, this other person I was seeing for the first time wasn’t much taller than me, but the strange thing about it was it was bald. This person had a cute little face, always smiling at me with a couple of teeth, but what’s the deal with the hair? Why had I and everybody else I knew had some, but this little thing had none?”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Kyle’s engaging work shares the story of her unimaginable life experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “My Guardian Angel Wants a Vacation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories