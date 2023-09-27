Author Woody Bryant’s New Book, "Pothead: The Future Book 2," Takes All Readers on a Thrilling Adventure to Another World, Following One Family’s Struggles
Recent release “Pothead: The Future Book 2,” from Page Publishing author Woody Bryant, follows the struggle a black family has to encounter to survive in a brand-new world above their own.
Pahrump, NV, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Woody Bryant has completed his new book, “Pothead: The Future Book 2”: a fascinating and imaginative novel about characters that each have numerology profiles. For example, Savannah has a number 8, which represents business, strength, power, understanding action, service, and determination.
Bryant writes, “When Jesus and the great King Osidie left the caravan, they walked ten miles through the jungle to King Osidie’s village. The people in the village were so glad to see his return because he was not only their king but he was a god. Because only a god can carry the light.”
He continues, “Jesus studied in the light for the next ten years until God told him it was time for him to go on his mission. The old God Daddy said all the images of Jesus has always shown him with light around his head. I said, ‘That is true.’ The old God Daddy said he saw Jesus one time teaching the children and the light was all around him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Woody Bryant’s creative tale follows the family along their journey as they experience an encounter with Jesus.
About Page Publishing:
