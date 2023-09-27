Author Ana Marie’s New Book, “Book 1: How to Keep Your Mate and How to Cope if Your Mate Dies before You Die (A True Story),” is the First of Three Collected Stories
Recent release “Book 1: How to Keep Your Mate and How to Cope if Your Mate Dies before You Die (A True Story): Book 2: Unholy From Beyond the Grave (A True Story): Book 3: What Happens When You Have More Than One Man?” from Page Publishing author Ana Marie, is a compelling and unexpected collection of three stories that tells the author’s love story with her mate.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 -- Ana Marie, who enjoys traveling and lives a quiet life with her one cat, Jasper, has completed her new book, "Book 1: How to Keep Your Mate and How to Cope if Your Mate Dies before You Die (A True Story): Book 2: Unholy From Beyond the Grave (A True Story): Book 3: What Happens When You Have More Than One Man?": an intimate and eye-opening collection of three stories.
In this (three-books-in-one) love story, there is insight for others who have love stories as well as insight for those who have lost loved ones.
Published by Page Publishing, Ana Marie’s stirring tale shares the author’s love story with her mate across three books.
In the first book, the author tells what she personally did to keep her relationship strong with her mate. She continues to discuss her life with her partner until he died in April 2021, before she had a chance to marry him. In the second book, the author shares with readers a more in-depth look at the passionate love story her and her mate shared. Both these books come with a frequently asked questions section drawn from the author’s personal experiences.
In the third book, the author answers the titular question: “What Happens When You Have More Than One Man?”
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Book 1: How to Keep Your Mate and How to Cope if Your Mate Dies before You Die (A True Story): Book 2: Unholy From Beyond the Grave (A True Story): Book 3: What Happens When You Have More Than One Man?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
