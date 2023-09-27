Author Carolyn Kelly’s New Book, "The Broken Butterfly," is a Powerful Series of Poems That Will Help Encourage Readers to Persevere Through Whatever Challenge They Face
Recent release “The Broken Butterfly,” from Page Publishing author Carolyn Kelly, is a thoughtful assortment of poems that explores how life can beat a person down, and the courage and strength that is displayed when a person gets back up to weather their challenges. Emotional and stirring, Carolyn weaves an intimate self-portrait through her poetry to help bring comfort to those that need it most.
Canton, NC, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Kelly, a retired insurance executive and loving mother of two who now works with military families as a hairdresser, has completed her new book, “The Broken Butterfly”: a collection of poems that reflect upon the struggles and challenges faced by the author throughout her life, as well as her views and opinions on the human condition and life itself.
Carolyn shares, “Many people are wondering why I call this the broken butterfly. You start out with two beautiful wings. You’re happy in life; it makes you sing! You are able to do everything. You start off as a caterpillar. You know yet of the flight uphill. The changes you’re about to go through is what’s going to make the beauty of you! Then all at once, you have these glorious wings. It makes you feel you can do anything! So you soar and fly and enjoy the blue sky. You changed from the caterpillar to the beautiful butterfly! You say to yourself, this is truly real, I’m so glad I made it up that hill! Then all of a sudden the wind blows oh so strong, you feel as though so much is wrong. You see the tear upon your wing, and all at once you don’t feel a thing. Tattered and torn, you feel so very worn. You say to yourself, where is that place, when so many smiles were on the face? You realize then you have been broken, so many words unsaid not spoken. I’ve lost this wing, this part of me, it’s very clear I cannot see. I will not let this get the best of me! I will fight this flight with all my might.
“I will make everything all right. I will work hard for better days. And trust that people will have better ways. For I am weak and not strong; maybe they will see they were wrong. I will mend this broken wing, for I know it will take everything. When I do, it’s up to you! I want so many to see! this clearly isn’t meant for me!”
Published by Page Publishing, Carolyn Kelly’s enthralling series is designed to help readers of all backgrounds to navigate the challenges that lie ahead and understand both the complexities and beauty of life. Expertly paced and deeply personal, the author shares her poems in the hopes of helping others recognize they are not alone in their struggles, and to not give up no matter how difficult the trials of life may appear to be, as there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Broken Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
