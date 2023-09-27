Author Carolyn Kelly’s New Book, "The Broken Butterfly," is a Powerful Series of Poems That Will Help Encourage Readers to Persevere Through Whatever Challenge They Face

Recent release “The Broken Butterfly,” from Page Publishing author Carolyn Kelly, is a thoughtful assortment of poems that explores how life can beat a person down, and the courage and strength that is displayed when a person gets back up to weather their challenges. Emotional and stirring, Carolyn weaves an intimate self-portrait through her poetry to help bring comfort to those that need it most.