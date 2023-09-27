Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna," Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Stop an Ancient Beast That Threatens Their World

Recent release “Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna,” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander, centers around the fallout after a legendary creature is brought back to life, threatening destruction wherever it goes. With both good and evil wanting to control Taguna for their own desires, it will take a special group of heroes to put an end to the fight before it grows out of hand.