Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna," Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Stop an Ancient Beast That Threatens Their World
Recent release “Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna,” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander, centers around the fallout after a legendary creature is brought back to life, threatening destruction wherever it goes. With both good and evil wanting to control Taguna for their own desires, it will take a special group of heroes to put an end to the fight before it grows out of hand.
Williamsburg, VA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Alexander, a devout Christian who believes that God will keep you busy doing what you love to do, has completed his new book, “Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna”: a gripping fantasy adventure that finds a band of heroes who must race against the clock to fight the ultimate battle of good versus evil before a dangerous and ancient beast destroys everything in its path.
Frederick writes, “The beast has been awakened. Both sides wish to use him to aid their cause. Don’t the imbeciles know what they’ve done? What do you think Taguna will do, and are you brave enough to suffer the horrors with our heroes that lie in wait?”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Alexander’s engaging tale will take readers on an imaginative and thrilling journey as they discover the suspense and danger that awaits within “Adventure of Scar and Floyd.” Expertly paced and poignant, Frederick weaves a gripping story that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Adventures of Scar and Floyd: Age of Taguna” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
