Author Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed.’s New Book, "Wobble, Wobble, Tread!" is a Delightful Story of an Adventurous Dump Truck Who Wants to Find the Perfect Load to Haul
Recent release “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!” from Covenant Books author Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed., follows a dump truck who thinks up all the incredible things he can haul around; all the while, searching for what just might be his most ultimate haul. Through the use of rhymes and imagery, "Wobble, Wobble, Tread!" will help young readers improve their language and reading comprehension skills.
Fernley, NV, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed., a first-time children’s author, has completed her new book, “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!”: a charming story that utilizes rhymes to tell the tale of a dump truck who thinks of all the different things he’d like to haul around, and imagines what his finest haul could be.
With the constant backing of her family and faith, author Anna Noel Preiss could always be found singing and writing while growing up. She later applied her passions to her dream career and became a kindergarten teacher, a position she has been working in for twenty-nine years. Most notably, the author found that her love for writing and singing played an even more important role as a teacher; she could use these passions to launch students into some rhythmic rhyming of often-challenging words.
Once Preiss’s students realized they could sing-to-spell words like responsible, family, together, appreciate, and others, they began asking for more rhythmic tunes to help them spell words they were struggling to learn. With this dedication to patterned spelling and simply having fun, the author created “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!” to help her students improve their auditory discrimination, phonemic awareness, and ability to retell through singing.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed.’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on the dump truck’s journey to find his perfect load. With the use of catchy rhymes and colorful pictures to help bring Priess’s story to life, “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and encourage their language skills.
Readers can purchase “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
