Author Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed.’s New Book, "Wobble, Wobble, Tread!" is a Delightful Story of an Adventurous Dump Truck Who Wants to Find the Perfect Load to Haul

Recent release “Wobble, Wobble, Tread!” from Covenant Books author Anna Noel Preiss, M.Ed., follows a dump truck who thinks up all the incredible things he can haul around; all the while, searching for what just might be his most ultimate haul. Through the use of rhymes and imagery, "Wobble, Wobble, Tread!" will help young readers improve their language and reading comprehension skills.