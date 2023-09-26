Author David J. Gonzalez’s New Book, "30 Days Praying The Our Father," is Designed to Help Readers Pray More Consistently and Effectively Over the Course of a Month

Recent release “30 Days Praying The Our Father,” from Covenant Books author David J. Gonzalez, is designed to help readers pray faithfully over the course of thirty days to not only develop the daily and regular repetition of praying the “Our Father,” but also expand their ability to pray better and more effectively than ever before.