Author David J. Gonzalez’s New Book, "30 Days Praying The Our Father," is Designed to Help Readers Pray More Consistently and Effectively Over the Course of a Month
Recent release “30 Days Praying The Our Father,” from Covenant Books author David J. Gonzalez, is designed to help readers pray faithfully over the course of thirty days to not only develop the daily and regular repetition of praying the “Our Father,” but also expand their ability to pray better and more effectively than ever before.
Reedsburg, WI, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David J. Gonzalez, a teacher and student of the Bible and ancient religious history, as well as the founder of Mountain Faith Church and a loving husband and father of eight, has completed his new book, “30 Days Praying The Our Father”: a powerful, faith-based tool designed to help readers pray more effectively and consistently, thus helping them grow closer to God despite modern society’s rejection of the Lord.
Using his accumulated library of modern and ancient works, author David J. Gonzalez has researched and discovered the unique difference between our contemporary Western mindset and the Middle Eastern world of Jesus’ day. His studies have uncovered explanations for thousands of biblical sayings and actions that have puzzled Christians for centuries. Concerning Christianity and ancient Judaism, the author has found that these secrets also lie embedded in the original Biblical Hebrew, where words are built on words that are relational in nature, defining in detail the larger meaning behind a passage of Scripture. The result of his scholarship and works are revealed with clear and concise explanations of difficult sayings and hidden gems lost for centuries.
Gonzalez writes, “Prayer is close to the heart of God, and it should be close to your heart too. Many books have been written on the subject of prayer throughout time, yet today we still grapple with connecting with God and having a worthwhile relationship with Him.
“This book has been written for just such a purpose, to learn to interact with God and to develop a deep relationship with Him as your God, 'Our Father,' and your Friend.
“I believe that everyone should recite the 'Our Father' daily. I believe it not only aligns us with God on a regular basis, but the prayer also realigns our thinking as to what we should be thinking regarding a multitude of subjects. Your mind is under constant bombardment from worldly thoughts and ideas, and on levels that you cannot fully imagine.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David J. Gonzalez’s new book is a unique prayer guide to help readers reach deeper prayer, helping them to realize how to pray and what to pray for. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Gonzalez weaves the perfect companion for readers who wish to better understand the Lord’s prayer and spark a life of prayer in just one month.
Readers can purchase “30 Days Praying The Our Father” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
