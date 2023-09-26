Author Jeremy Spring’s New Book "Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ" Attempts to Help Readers Understand Their Faith and Relationship with God
Recent release “Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ: Spoiler Alert: You Won't Walk on Water, and That's Okay.” from Covenant Books author Jeremy Spring, explores the Christian faith in order to break down the teachings of false Christians and help readers return to the Bible and more importantly live within the grace of God, His Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Camdenton, MO, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Spring has completed his new book, “Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ: Spoiler Alert: You Won't Walk on Water, and That's Okay.”: a thought-provoking book designed to help demystify Christianity and help Christians and non-Christians alike better understand that the Lord is always with them, even when they may not feel it.
After growing up in the Episcopal church while always dabbling in the occult and witchcraft, author Jeremy Spring had a world-shaking terminal diagnosis of cancer. Upon a miraculous intervention by God and a painful surgical experience, the author began a deep dive into Christianity and his faith. Along with his wife, Buffy, they have been a part of charismatic, nondenominational, Baptist, and evangelical churches.
Spring writes, “This book flies in the face of those would-be ‘prophets’ and ‘preachers’ who espouse how everything relies on your faith or spout generic ‘Christian horoscopes’ of ‘favor,’ ‘new seasons,’ and the ever-elusive ‘next level.’
“These bad and horrific ‘teachings’ are dangerous and painful especially when you pray for loved ones who still die or when you suffer setbacks at work, homelife, marriage, dating, schooling, vocation, etc. because it leaves you beating up yourself wondering why ‘your faith’ wasn’t enough for a miracle, etc.
“This book lays out plainly how we are to operate in the everyday grind of our lives and how God is there every step of the way even when we don’t ‘feel’ it or perform some crazy miracle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeremy Spring’s new book serves as the perfect companion for those seeking to build their faith and relationship with God but may feel a disconnect to the Christian faith based on what they have been incorrectly taught. Enlightening and eye-opening, Spring hopes to connect with readers of all faiths and backgrounds and help them connect with the Lord to avoid being eternally separated from Him.
Readers can purchase “Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ: Spoiler Alert: You Won't Walk on Water, and That's Okay.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
