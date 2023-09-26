Author Jeremy Spring’s New Book "Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ" Attempts to Help Readers Understand Their Faith and Relationship with God

Recent release “Gloriously Boring Christianity: A Guide to Maturing in Christ: Spoiler Alert: You Won't Walk on Water, and That's Okay.” from Covenant Books author Jeremy Spring, explores the Christian faith in order to break down the teachings of false Christians and help readers return to the Bible and more importantly live within the grace of God, His Son, and the Holy Spirit.