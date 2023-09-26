Author L.C. Simon’s New Book, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” is the Powerful Story of a Retired Detective Who is Tormented by a Child Abuse Case He Can’t Forget
Recent release “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” from Covenant Books author L.C. Simon, is a story that will grip readers and take them inside the mind of a detective struggling to come to terms with a child abuse case that not only keeps him up nights but gives him night terrors.
Sioux Falls, SD, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L.C. Simon, a retired sheriff’s office detective with twenty-seven years in law enforcement has completed his new book, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”: the story of how one case sticks with a detective above all others.
Simon investigated child abuse for seventeen years and has interviewed hundreds of suspects and victims of child abuse. Simon participated in the formation of the first statewide training program for child abuse investigation in Minnesota. Simon was a contract law enforcement instructor for ten years in the child abuse curriculum course presented by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Simon attended CornerHouse, a globally recognized training institution that provides professionals with forensic interviewing and provided CornerHouse with leading-edge written strategies for children and family dynamics, now included in their teaching program. Simon had been invited to the Sally Jessy Raphael show with a perpetrator of Munchausen by proxy, who he had arrested.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L.C. Simon’s new book follows retired detective Jack Janssen who is tormented not by the hundreds of child abuse investigations under his gun belt but by a single case.
Deciding to retire early, he struggles with his subconscious as he tries to figure out where he goes in life from here. Suddenly he finds himself drawn back into his old life and begins to get a glimpse of what the rest of his life has in store for him.
Sprinkled throughout the electrifying narrative, readers will find proven strategies and techniques for child protection and law enforcement, using the child-first and do-no-harm approaches to policing.
Readers can purchase “Bridge Over Troubled Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
