Author L.C. Simon’s New Book, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” is the Powerful Story of a Retired Detective Who is Tormented by a Child Abuse Case He Can’t Forget

Recent release “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” from Covenant Books author L.C. Simon, is a story that will grip readers and take them inside the mind of a detective struggling to come to terms with a child abuse case that not only keeps him up nights but gives him night terrors.