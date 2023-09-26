Author Denecia Branson Headley’s New Book, "Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth," Reveals How the Author Experienced God's Love by Entrusting Her Future to Him

Recent release “Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth,” from Covenant Books author Denecia Branson Headley, is a thought-provoking memoir that explores the author's personal relationship with God and how he helped provide deliverance from evil and ultimately comfort. Through her story, Denecia explores the power of believing and how, through God, all things are possible.