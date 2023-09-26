Author Denecia Branson Headley’s New Book, "Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth," Reveals How the Author Experienced God's Love by Entrusting Her Future to Him
Recent release “Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth,” from Covenant Books author Denecia Branson Headley, is a thought-provoking memoir that explores the author's personal relationship with God and how he helped provide deliverance from evil and ultimately comfort. Through her story, Denecia explores the power of believing and how, through God, all things are possible.
Carrollton, TX, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Denecia Branson Headley, a mother and grandmother who has devoted her life to her faith in Christ, has completed her new book, “Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth”: a testimony of one woman’s personal encounters with God despite her struggles that left her feeling fragmented and broken.
“I titled this book ‘Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth’ because many of us feel like a fragment,” writes Denecia. “Sometimes, we let what has happened to us define us. We put up the walls, and when somebody makes us feel vulnerable, we put up more walls to shield us from any hurt. Some of us have been betrayed by someone we thought loved us. We are all born innocent, and unfortunately that innocence gets shattered.”
Denecia continues, “Our life is a journey from birth to death. In this journey called life, we need to find an inner peace. I want to share my journey with you, not because it’s exhilarating or full of wonder, but because all our lives are different and just maybe mine can help or inspire you to use your journey to share with someone who needs hope and truth. This is my journey.
“Things have happened in my life that I couldn’t control, but out of despair came hope, and out of darkness came light. I found my truth. It is my deepest hope that you find yours.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Denecia Branson Headley’s new book will take readers on a profound, faith-based journey as they follow the author through the years and read of the many incredible miracles she encountered as she walked with God. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Denecia shares her story in the hope of encouraging others to seek out the Lord in times of strife and experience the fullness of God in their life.
Readers can purchase “Pieces of Heaven for Fragments on Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
