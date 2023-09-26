Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” Follows Two Puppies Who Must Help to Put Out a Dangerous Wildfire

Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is a charming and exhilarating story of two puppies who decide to spend a night camping outside. When they notice a large wildfire has started nearby, they go to investigate and leap into action after learning that one of their best friends is trapped in the fire.