Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” Follows Two Puppies Who Must Help to Put Out a Dangerous Wildfire
Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay, is a charming and exhilarating story of two puppies who decide to spend a night camping outside. When they notice a large wildfire has started nearby, they go to investigate and leap into action after learning that one of their best friends is trapped in the fire.
New York, NY, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay, a loving mother and grandmother enjoying her retirement, has completed her new book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire”: a captivating tale that follows two puppies whose camping trip is interrupted when a wildfire breaks out and threatens one of their best friends.
Lindsay writes, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are heroes. They save their friends from the wildfire. Can they find a way to save Prince BJ’s love, Sophia?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book is the author’s latest entry in her “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series, which is inspired by the adventures of her two Pekingese puppies. As the wildfire rages on, Prince BJ and Princess Path show incredible bravery while assisting the firefighters to help save their friend Sophia and stop the flames from burning down the forest, but will their efforts be enough?
With colorful artwork to help bring Lindsay’s tale to life, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and keep them coming back for more thrilling adventures.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Lindsay writes, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch are heroes. They save their friends from the wildfire. Can they find a way to save Prince BJ’s love, Sophia?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book is the author’s latest entry in her “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series, which is inspired by the adventures of her two Pekingese puppies. As the wildfire rages on, Prince BJ and Princess Path show incredible bravery while assisting the firefighters to help save their friend Sophia and stop the flames from burning down the forest, but will their efforts be enough?
With colorful artwork to help bring Lindsay’s tale to life, “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and keep them coming back for more thrilling adventures.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patch Save their friends from the Wildfire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories