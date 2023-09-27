Author Dan Hicks’s New Book, “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life,” is a Powerful True Story of the Author's Sobriety After Years of Alcohol Addiction
Recent release “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life,” from Covenant Books author Dan Hicks, is a collection of blog posts woven together to document the author's astounding journey in sobriety and overcoming his addiction to alcohol. Through each blog post, Hicks explores what sobriety truly means to him, and the incredible blessings he discovered after giving up the bottle.
Louisville, KY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dan Hicks has completed his new book, “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life”: a series of blog posts that document the author’s recovery from alcoholism, and his life of sobriety after abusing alcohol to cope with the disorder and chaos that his life had fallen into after years of having everything he wanted.
Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, author Dan Hicks’s love of sports and writing led him into a sports writing job at the Beaver County Times while he was still in high school. His writing ability led to a full scholarship at Point Park College, now University, in Pittsburgh, and his career grew into company newsletter editing, corporate communications, business magazine writing, and community relations. After marrying his childhood sweetheart and having two daughters, the author and his family eventually moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where Hicks served on many community boards and committees, won awards for his work, and was named to the Louisville Communications Hall of Fame.
But after his job was eliminated, he struggled to find new work, and his marriage became strained, everything the author cherished seemed to fall apart at once. After turning to drinking, Hicks eventually conquered his inner demons and alcoholism, leading him to write a blog to share ideas with other suffering alcoholics. It was those daily blog posts that led him to “Corking the Bottle” and the hope it will help others control their alcoholism.
“God seems always to be giving us tests,” writes Hicks. “Each exam we pass makes us a better person, but getting there can be a major struggle. That’s the way it is when alcohol overwhelms a person’s life. Overcoming such an addiction is one of God’s toughest tests to pass. But by placing him in the center of our lives, faithfully attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, working through AA’s Twelve Steps, and exploring our inner selves, it becomes possible to overcome alcoholism. This book suggests ways to achieve sobriety, one day at a time, by quoting recovering alcoholics, books, online articles, and AA’s ‘Big Book.’ What started out as a daily blog has been turned into a book intended to help readers pass one of God’s tough life tests.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Hicks’s new book is a powerful memoir that shows all that can be possible if one is able to overcome the dangers of alcoholism and work towards becoming truly sober. Expertly written and heartfelt, Hicks weaves an incredibly personal self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, and hopefully help those who find themselves struggling with alcoholism as the author once did.
Readers can purchase “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
