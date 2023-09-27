Author Dan Hicks’s New Book, “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life,” is a Powerful True Story of the Author's Sobriety After Years of Alcohol Addiction

Recent release “Corking the Bottle: A Day-by-Day Guide to a Sober Life,” from Covenant Books author Dan Hicks, is a collection of blog posts woven together to document the author's astounding journey in sobriety and overcoming his addiction to alcohol. Through each blog post, Hicks explores what sobriety truly means to him, and the incredible blessings he discovered after giving up the bottle.