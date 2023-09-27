Author Anslee Earwood’s New Book "Even When You Don't" Follows Two Children Who, No Matter What Mistakes They Might Make, Will Always Have Their Mother's Love to Rely on
Recent release “Even When You Don't,” from Covenant Books author Anslee Earwood and illustrator Tori Rainey, is a powerful story of a mother who vows to love her children no matter what hardship they might be facing or their flaws. Whatever the situation is, Earwood reveals how a mother will always be there to support and help her children no matter what.
Rockmart, GA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author Anslee Earwood and illustrator Tori Rainey have completed their new book, “Even When You Don't”: a beautiful story about the unending love that mothers have for their children, no matter what they do or whether or not they feel they deserve it.
Originally from a small town in northwest Georgia, Anslee Earwood returned to her hometown after graduating college and currently resides there with her husband and son. She taught seventh and eighth grade for three years before accepting her current role as an instructional data specialist. In her spare time, Anslee enjoys reading, learning, and writing, and some of her other hobbies include crafting, spending time with family, and enjoying trips to the beach.
“‘Even When You Don’t’ follows two children who cannot escape their mother’s love no matter what,” shares Earwood. “Throughout their mistakes and failures, their mother is always there to pick them up, dust them off, and love them through all the not-so-fun parts of life. Their mother loves them even when they don’t.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anslee Earwood’s new book is a heartwarming tribute to the incredible dedication and love that mothers provide their children with, and the special bond they share. With charming and colorful artwork from illustrator Tori Rainey to help bring Earwood’s story to life, “Even When You Don’t” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them of how incredible every mother is.
Readers can purchase “Even When You Don't” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Originally from a small town in northwest Georgia, Anslee Earwood returned to her hometown after graduating college and currently resides there with her husband and son. She taught seventh and eighth grade for three years before accepting her current role as an instructional data specialist. In her spare time, Anslee enjoys reading, learning, and writing, and some of her other hobbies include crafting, spending time with family, and enjoying trips to the beach.
“‘Even When You Don’t’ follows two children who cannot escape their mother’s love no matter what,” shares Earwood. “Throughout their mistakes and failures, their mother is always there to pick them up, dust them off, and love them through all the not-so-fun parts of life. Their mother loves them even when they don’t.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anslee Earwood’s new book is a heartwarming tribute to the incredible dedication and love that mothers provide their children with, and the special bond they share. With charming and colorful artwork from illustrator Tori Rainey to help bring Earwood’s story to life, “Even When You Don’t” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them of how incredible every mother is.
Readers can purchase “Even When You Don't” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories