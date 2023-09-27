Author Anslee Earwood’s New Book "Even When You Don't" Follows Two Children Who, No Matter What Mistakes They Might Make, Will Always Have Their Mother's Love to Rely on

Recent release “Even When You Don't,” from Covenant Books author Anslee Earwood and illustrator Tori Rainey, is a powerful story of a mother who vows to love her children no matter what hardship they might be facing or their flaws. Whatever the situation is, Earwood reveals how a mother will always be there to support and help her children no matter what.