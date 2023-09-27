Author Lisa McCarthy’s New Book, "Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories," Shares the Author's Story of Seeking Out God to Face Her Trials and Transform Her Life

Recent release “Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories,” from Covenant Books author Lisa McCarthy, is an emotional series of poems documenting the author's journey to change her life and achieve total freedom through forging a lasting relationship with the Lord. Through her poems, McCarthy hopes to inspire readers to accomplish anything they set their minds to, and to pursue their dreams.