Author Lisa McCarthy’s New Book, "Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories," Shares the Author's Story of Seeking Out God to Face Her Trials and Transform Her Life
Recent release “Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories,” from Covenant Books author Lisa McCarthy, is an emotional series of poems documenting the author's journey to change her life and achieve total freedom through forging a lasting relationship with the Lord. Through her poems, McCarthy hopes to inspire readers to accomplish anything they set their minds to, and to pursue their dreams.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa McCarthy, who began writing poetry in seventh grade, has completed her new book, “Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories”: a collection of poetry and ruminations that speak directly from the author’s heart and document her path towards achieving a free life and a strong faith in the Lord.
“At an early age, my inspiration came from my vivid dreams and nature, and God gave me the words to write down,” shares McCarthy. “However, I never published my first handwritten book because I lost that journal, but I did not let that discourage me from continuing to write. This book is about inspirational poems, dreams, and my journey toward freedom. I hope you are encouraged by reading my book never to give up, move on with life being free, and live each moment knowing you can have a wonderful life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa McCarthy’s new book will take readers on a profound journey to discover how the author’s life transformed through seeking out the Lord to help her overcome the struggles in her path, revealing how readers can follow in her footsteps to change their lives as well. Blending together wit, comedy, and seriousness throughout her writings, McCarthy hopes to inspire her readers and remind them to stop surviving and start living life to the fullest, for that is what God intends for all his children.
Readers can purchase “Inspiring Book of Poems, Dreams, and Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
