Haeundae, Korea, South, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Indian market through Amazon India, the biggest online shopping platform in India.
Last year, in 2022, Ilkwang Confectionery recognized its potential in the overseas market and is now accelerating its investment for international expansion. The company, which manufactures jellies, candies, and other sweets, is targeting India, with a population of 1.3 billion, as a new market. Officials from Ilkwang stated that they are planning to expand their presence both online and offline by entering large-scale supermarkets and small retail stores in India.
Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production and sales of jellies, candies, and caramels in Korea, and boasts a broad variety of products in its catalog. The company produces over 20 varieties of agar jelly products, 5 varieties of starch jelly, 35 varieties of candies, and 4 different caramels, along with 9 other types of snacks including chocolate. Their products include but are not limited to Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly.
Among their new releases, Mango Jelly, certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), is made with mango to create its sweet smell and chewy texture, and is currently being sold in over 10 countries around the globe. Their Red Bean Candy, made with the healthy ingredient red bean, is expected to attract attention in the Indian snack market where consumers favor sweet candies.
As the birthplace of sugar, India has a rich variety of traditional sweets and snacks made from sugar. Southern India in particular, has a high preference for sweet flavors.
Officials from Ilkwang Confectionery have stated that they plan not only to offer their existing jelly and candy products but also to develop differentiated products in the future to cater to the tastes of local consumers.
The company plans to concentrate its efforts on increasing its market share in the Indian market from this year onwards until the next.
