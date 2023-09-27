Author Mary A. D'Amato Valasek’s New Book, "Whiskers Kitty," is an Engaging Story That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Has One Simple Request for Her Kitten

Recent release “Whiskers Kitty,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mary A. D'Amato Valasek, is an adorable story of a young girl named Anna, who wants nothing more than to hear her kitten named Whiskers Kitty bark. But no matter how many times Anna asks, her kitten simply stares and refuses to make any sort of noise until one fateful day, when she finally meows.