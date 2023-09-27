Author Mary A. D'Amato Valasek’s New Book, "Whiskers Kitty," is an Engaging Story That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Has One Simple Request for Her Kitten
Recent release “Whiskers Kitty,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mary A. D'Amato Valasek, is an adorable story of a young girl named Anna, who wants nothing more than to hear her kitten named Whiskers Kitty bark. But no matter how many times Anna asks, her kitten simply stares and refuses to make any sort of noise until one fateful day, when she finally meows.
Dover, DE, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary A. D'Amato Valasek, who has been writing stories and poems her whole life, has completed her new book, “Whiskers Kitty”: a charming story of a young girl who keeps asking her pet kitty if she will bark for her, and does everything she can to try and make it happen.
“This is a true story about my daughter and our female cat, Whiskers Kitty,” writes Valasek. “It takes place at my parents’ house. Whiskers’ mother was Marshmallow. She was white and had one green eye and one blue eye.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mary A. D'Amato Valasek’s riveting tale is a heartwarming story of the friendship between a little girl and her kitten that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, as they follow along on their adventures together. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Valasek’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “Whiskers Kitty” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Whiskers Kitty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
