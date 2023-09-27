Richard Coran’s New Book, "Too Young, Too Old, Too Fast," is a Thought-Provoking and Intense Novel That Follows the Story of Two Boys Who Have Dreams to Fulfill
Recent release “Too Young, Too Old, Too Fast,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Coran, writes an engaging and striking book that tells the tale of two orphaned boys who grow up fighting for their place in life.
Greenbrier, AR, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Coran has completed his new book, “Too Young, Too Old, Too Fast”: a powerful novel about the trial and tribulations of two orphaned boys.
Author Richard Coran begins the story, “I was born in 1923 in Fort Lauderdale. I was six when the Depression hit. It was some of the worst times in our country’s history. People lost everything in the years that followed. The Spanish flu was only the start. The virus killed hundreds of thousands in the US alone, and over fifty million around the world perished. The economy took a downturn. The stock market was hanging on by its fingernails, sliding ever closer to the edge. It fell over the edge in September 1929, crashing so hard it took the world with it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Coran’s captivating tale brings readers into the world of two orphaned boys who grew up in a time long forgotten. The two boys have hopes and dreams just like any other boy their age. They want to grow up and fulfill those dreams and become the people they know they can be. The story follows the boys as they grow up and succeed in becoming the best version of themselves.
The two young boys persevere and accomplish their dreams of becoming pilots in the army air corp. This life takes them to the edge of reality and forces them to confront the horrors of war. Readers will be taken through each boy’s story and will get to see how each one copes with all the murder, love, deceit, and betrayal that life threw at them. Coran uses his straight-forward and simple writing style to appeal to all readers. The compelling storytelling hooks readers from beginning to end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Too Young, Too Old, Too Fast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
