Author Patricia Cavanaugh’s New Book, "Migration: The Path to Life," is an Informative and Educational Children’s Story That Sparks Curiosity About Science and Nature
Recent release “Migration: The Path to Life,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Cavanaugh, compellingly introduces young readers to the fascinating study of migration patterns.
Bay City, MI, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Cavanaugh, a full professor in the English department at Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Migration: The Path to Life”: an original children’s story that explores scientific concepts in an easy-to-understand way.
Author Patricia Cavanaugh teaches children’s literature, young adult literature, teaching the art of writing, and methods of teaching literature. She wrote this book to help people who have suffered the loss of a loved one and also to teach readers about the joy of knowing about and observing butterflies.
Cavanaugh writes, “Dr. Foster is a famous entomologist who studies insects. Dr. Tim Malloy is a lepidopterist who studies butterflies. They have worked together on four projects, one specifically on migration patterns, which species of butterflies migrate, hibernate, or die. The studies are designed to help prevent a specific disease which causes death in certain children. The answer to the butterfly question might just assist scientists to help children. Butterflies adapt; butterflies have evolved over millions of years to live and adapt in many environments. Studying this butterfly and its adaptations can help science to help children. God gave us butterflies, and he would want us to learn from one of the most beautiful of his creatures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Cavanaugh’s new book features vibrant illustrations that help to capture the attention of young readers.
Readers can purchase “Migration: The Path to Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Patricia Cavanaugh teaches children’s literature, young adult literature, teaching the art of writing, and methods of teaching literature. She wrote this book to help people who have suffered the loss of a loved one and also to teach readers about the joy of knowing about and observing butterflies.
Cavanaugh writes, “Dr. Foster is a famous entomologist who studies insects. Dr. Tim Malloy is a lepidopterist who studies butterflies. They have worked together on four projects, one specifically on migration patterns, which species of butterflies migrate, hibernate, or die. The studies are designed to help prevent a specific disease which causes death in certain children. The answer to the butterfly question might just assist scientists to help children. Butterflies adapt; butterflies have evolved over millions of years to live and adapt in many environments. Studying this butterfly and its adaptations can help science to help children. God gave us butterflies, and he would want us to learn from one of the most beautiful of his creatures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Cavanaugh’s new book features vibrant illustrations that help to capture the attention of young readers.
Readers can purchase “Migration: The Path to Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories