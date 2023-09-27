Author Patty L. Young’s New Book, "Oh, Me? I’m Just a Mom," Explores the Author's Relationship with Motherhood and God as She Experience the Trials and Triumphs of Life

Recent release “Oh, Me? I’m Just a Mom: One Woman’s Journey through the Ups and Downs of Life as a Wife and Mother and How God Sustained Her through It All,” from Covenant Books author Patty L. Young, follows the author through her life as her bond with God grows despite the struggles she faced and her realization that motherhood is the most incredible blessing a woman could ever receive.