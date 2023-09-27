Author Alton Royer Ph.D.’s New Book, "Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers," Explores How God Constantly Guides Teachers in All Aspects of Their Profession
Recent release “Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers,” from Covenant Books author Alton Royer Ph.D., is a series of faith-based devotionals presented to encourage educators who give their lives to young people. Through Royer's writings, readers will witness how teachers have many opportunities to be a positive influence for Christ through their kind words and actions.
Sulphur, LA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alton Royer Ph.D., a retired education administrator who has served in various roles throughout his career, has completed his new book, “Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers”: a series of devotionals that reflect upon the profession of teaching to help readers understand that the Lord is ever present to help guide teachers and keep them on the proper path to provide for their students.
Throughout his thirty-eight year career, author Alton Royer, Ph.D, served in public schools across Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Along with teaching middle and high school bands, the author’s roles in administration included middle school assistant principal, middle school principal, high school assistant principal, high school assistant principal for instruction, and student support administrator. Now retired, Royer remains active as a clinician and adjudicator for middle and high school bands and as well as consulting in curriculum areas at the university level. He and his wife, Pam, have two grown children and two grandchildren, and play in their church orchestra as well as the local community band.
Royer shares, “While working with students, their parents, and with colleagues, I noticed God is always at work. In many casual conversations, I was encouraged by the number of colleagues that stated their dependence on God for guidance. These short devotions are intended as an encouragement to educators, beginning their school day, to draw attention to the activities of the Holy Spirit in their life and work activities. It is my prayer the reader will identify with many of these devotions and be reminded of the Holy Spirit’s activity in their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alton Royer Ph.D.’s new book is a powerful resource to help teachers of all backgrounds discover the ways in which God is constantly working with them to create success in the classroom for both teachers and students alike. Thought-provoking and poignant, each devotional provides the encouragement needed to help readers embrace the profession God has chosen for them and work on his behalf while educating and protecting the nation’s impressionable youth.
Readers can purchase “Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
