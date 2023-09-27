Author Alton Royer Ph.D.’s New Book, "Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers," Explores How God Constantly Guides Teachers in All Aspects of Their Profession

Recent release “Lessons from the Classroom: Devotions for Teachers,” from Covenant Books author Alton Royer Ph.D., is a series of faith-based devotionals presented to encourage educators who give their lives to young people. Through Royer's writings, readers will witness how teachers have many opportunities to be a positive influence for Christ through their kind words and actions.