Rose Adeline Regan’s Newly Released "Gracie The Friendly Goat" is an Imaginative Adventure of a Special Little Goat on the Family Farm
“Gracie The Friendly Goat,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Adeline Regan, is a charming and unique narrative that takes readers on a series of outings with a unique goat who just wants a friend.
Northport, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gracie The Friendly Goat”: a delightful and lighthearted reading experience. “Gracie The Friendly Goat” is the creation of published author Rose Adeline Regan, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, where she received a parochial school education. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in New York City and completed Adelphi University’s Lawyer Assistant Program. As a single mom, she raised, supported, and sent to school five children: Adeline (an attorney), Pauline (a CPA), Farmer Tim, Greg, and Chris, who are both business owners.
Regan shares, “Gracie the Friendly Goat is inspired by the adventures of the author’s son Farmer Tim and his goat, Gracie. It tells the story of a very friendly little goat and her wish to find new friends through faith, patience, and positivity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Adeline Regan’s new book will entertain young imaginations as they race to see what shenanigans Gracie finds along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Gracie The Friendly Goat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gracie The Friendly Goat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
