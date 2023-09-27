Dallas M. Gardner’s Newly Released "Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower" is an Encouraging Resource for Those Suffering the Loss of a Wife
“Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas M. Gardner, is a comforting discussion of the complex nature of grief and the challenges associated with overcoming a significant loss.
Martinez, GA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower”: an emotionally charged discussion of the grieving process. “Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower” is the creation of published author Dallas M. Gardner, who earned a doctorate in pastoral theology in 2008.
Gardner shares, “As a believer in God are you prepared for suffering and grief that will come your way? After the death of my beloved wife in 2018, I started searching for resources to provide some guidance on how to cope with the intense grief that comes with being a widower at a fairly young age. To my surprise, I found very few publications directed at helping widowers deal with the suffering of losing their spouse and almost nothing from a Christian perspective on the topic.
“In the months following my wife’s passing, I absorbed as much information on grieving and suffering as I could find. I read about grief and attended grief sharing sessions at my local church. But I kept questioning why these things happened to my family and why prayers were not heard. I realized that the church as a whole does not do a very good job in preparing the flock for grief and suffering which inevitably will come our way at some point in our lives.
“During this period of confusion, doubt and crying out for answers, God responded to my protests and ultimately provided comfort as only he can. Why Me Lord?! Suffering Widower was written to offer witness to God’s unwavering grace and to look into the insights regarding suffering from the Bible, primarily the book of Job.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dallas M. Gardner’s new book is an informative resource for personal or group recovery and counseling work.
Consumers can purchase “Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Me Lord?!: Suffering Widower,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
