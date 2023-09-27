Chaplain Paul’s Newly Released “Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall” is a Challenge to Break Old Habits and Live Anew in the Grace of God
“Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Paul, is a potent reminder that true peace and personal change in this world only come through a connection with the One who is preparing a place for us in the next world.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall”: a heartfelt collection of insightful advice that promotes growth and healing. “Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall” is the creation of published author Chaplain Paul, who was a teacher for two years in the United States before going to Bangladesh in 1992. He continued as a missionary and teacher in Bangladesh until 2011 and then in Indonesia from 2012 to 2019 when he joined Good News Jail and Prison Ministry as a chaplain at York County Prison in Pennsylvania. Chaplain Paul loves getting to know God better, spending time outdoors with his family, reading, and basketball. He enjoys teaching and preaching about how God is full of grace and truth. This is his second book.
Chaplain Paul shares, “Life is hard. Really hard. Between the opioid epidemic, failing marriages, broken homes, child abuse, and rampant selfishness, we live in a very broken world that leads to very broken people. Broken people go on to make bad choices in their lives. God sees this. God loves us. God gives grace. His grace is the key to turning it around. God is willing to forgive the past, heal the past, and help us in the future. That is an amazing offer that with one sweep of His hand (based on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ), God would remove the stains of our past and let us start life over. No one wants to fall again and again, but that is what we tend to do. This book embraces the grace of God and the strength of God for turning a life around and helping us make that last fall be our last fall.
“Chaplain Paul’s previous book was Convicted: One Hundred Days: Devotions to Help Physically and Spiritually Incarcerated People, which is a devotional book for anyone seeking to understand God’s word more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Paul’s new book will challenge and empower readers to take the first steps towards breaking negative behaviors and dangerous cycles.
Consumers can purchase “Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turn It Around: Make Your Last Fall Be Your Last Fall,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
