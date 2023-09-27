Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles’s Newly Released “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” is an Encouraging Personal Memoir with Heart
“Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles, is a potent exploration of key experiences that have helped guide and shape the author’s personal and spiritual growth and healing.
Missouri City, TX, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!”: a potent exploration of the valleys and peaks that brought the author to an unwavering faith. “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” is the creation of published author Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles, who received a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a minor in community health science from the University of Southern Mississippi. Later, Dr. Lyles received a Master of Arts in mental health counseling at Argosy University, Nashville, Tennessee, joined the military with the US Marine Corps, and is now a proud Veteran. Recently, she received a Doctor of Philosophy in general psychology with an emphasis in cognition and instruction.
Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles shares, “It’s easy to say life is hard and nobody understands what I have been through. Every time you struggle to get ahead, you dwell on your past experiences. You always feel like your back is against the wall. You are always fighting to get a chance at success. Nothing in life is easy for me. I work hard for everything I have accomplished.
“But when you focus on the present and all that you have been through, you say, 'It was nothing but God.' My past may have broken me, but it didn’t destroy me. I may not have had the best childhood or past experiences, but I’m still breathing to share my story. The breath in my body is saying God is not done with me yet. I will continue to hold my head high, fix my crown, let my light shine, and live.
“God is more than good. He will see you through. Walk in victory because victory is yours!
“This is just a piece of my life’s story. I am still living, so my story is still being told.
“I am expecting God to make miraculous changes in my life. God has no limitations!
“Always trust and believe!
“I pray my story truly helps you be whoever God created you to be.
“Your faith will take you further than you can ever imagine!
“I am happy for you, my friend! May God continue to bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the strength and guidance one can find through reaching for God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
