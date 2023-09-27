Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles’s Newly Released “Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” is an Encouraging Personal Memoir with Heart

“Let Go, Let God: Look At Me Now: Be free. Live in peace. You have purpose!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kerriel V. Lyles, is a potent exploration of key experiences that have helped guide and shape the author’s personal and spiritual growth and healing.