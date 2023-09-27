Tanya L. Orr’s Newly Released "The Storyteller" is an Enjoyable Fiction That Draws on the Importance of Family History and Traditions
“The Storyteller,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya L. Orr, is a charming tale of a precocious ten-year-old with a tenacious spirit and an appreciation for the lessons and tales learned from a beloved matriarch.
Southfield, MI, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Storyteller”: a touching fiction that blends the value of family tradition with fantasy. “The Storyteller” is the creation of published author Tanya L. Orr, a loving wife and mother with a passion for creating. She was born in Mississippi and raised in Michigan.
Orr shares, “The Storyteller is a sweet and lovely tale about Curtis and Penny Hansin who, over the years, due to the many responsibilities which they now have, as well as trying to keep up with the daunting challenges that come with family life, have forgotten the importance of not only remembering the events of the past but also passing on those ancestral stories to the next generation. That is, until ten-year-old little Samuel reminds them.
“And so, after being taught by his great-grandmother Abigail from the moment he could speak, Sam makes use of his strong determined will, which he inherited from her. And with the heart of an explorer and the soul of a storyteller, he is determined to prove to his parents just how important it is to keep the conversation going.
“So sit back and watch how the past makes its way into the present while on its way toward the future. Streaking across timelines and long-ago memories like a comet. Carrying within its tail the many colorful souls whose dreams were once realized and whose lives were lived and who, by the gift of storytelling, will never be forgotten.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya L. Orr’s new book delivers the same compelling storytelling that readers have come to know and love within Orr’s vibrant narration.
Consumers can purchase “The Storyteller” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Storyteller,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
