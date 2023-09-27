Scarlet Crane’s Newly Released "Children of the Fallen" is an Imaginative Action Adventure That Takes Readers Into a New Realm of the Battle of Good and Evil
“Children of the Fallen,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scarlet Crane, is an exciting fantasy novel that will delight fans of the classic fantasy structure as a tale of unexpected abductions, surprising blessings, and the power of choice unfolds.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Children of the Fallen”: a fascinating tale of the precariousness of humanity and unexpected twists of fate. “Children of the Fallen” is the creation of published author Scarlet Crane, California born and Pennsylvania raised, who graduated magna cum laude from Alvernia University with a bachelor’s degree in English with a double minor in music and art.
Crane shares, “Angels were once able to have children with human women, but that ability has since been lost to them…until now. As those fallen from the grace of God have found a new way, they intend on raising an army, not like the giants described in the days of old, but sons and daughters with new kinds of power, ready to make a choice. Which path will each follow? Will they choose to protect the world or lay waste to it? They learn through the trials they face that everything comes with a price, and every decision they make could have dire consequences. And this is only the beginning…
“A tale of faith and the constant battle of light and darkness within the human soul, this story provokes deep thought and emotion, bringing all who read it to look not only within its pages but within themselves.
“What is more valuable? Love or power? It’s time to decide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scarlet Crane’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits a group of women chosen to be vessels of unknown promise or devastation.
Consumers can purchase “Children of the Fallen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Children of the Fallen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
