David Hawkins’s Newly Released "How to Get to Heaven" is an Informative Discussion of the Steps Needed to Achieve Eternal Life in Heaven
“How to Get to Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Hawkins, empowers readers in their pursuit of honoring God and seeking to live in harmony with God’s Word to achieve the ultimate blessing of eternity in heaven.
Evans, GA, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How to Get to Heaven” is a potent reminder of the dangers of passive faith practices. “How to Get to Heaven” is the creation of published author David Hawkins, who served over forty years as a professor in both medical and pharmacy schools in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, and California. During his academic career, he held various academic administrative positions, including serving as an assistant dean of medicine at a medical school in Georgia and founding dean of pharmacy at two universities in California. His research and scholarly activities led to more than one hundred published papers in the medical and pharmacy literature, and two hundred scientific and professional presentations at national and international meetings. He has also been the editor and coauthor of several books and book chapters in medicine and pharmacy.
Hawkins shares, “How to get to heaven requires one to repent of their sins and be forgiven, develop a relationship with the Holy Spirit, study and meditate on God’s Word, have faith, follow in the footsteps of Jesus, receive the gift of salvation and eternal life, and be ready for the end-times.
“This book is designed to teach you how to honor God, to live like Christ, to live a life of prayer, to engage in a close, personal relationship with the Holy Spirit, to know and honor God’s Word, spend every day preparing for heaven, and to achieve and maintain the best possible spiritual health. These seven attributes are covered throughout this book.
“If you take all these actions, love, and honor God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, you will indeed receive the gift of salvation and eternal life. Have faith in God and stay in prayer with Jesus and the Holy Spirit, and you will avoid going to hell and end up in heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Hawkins’s new book will resonate with believers both new and established as they reflect on the key tenets of the Christian faith found within.
Consumers can purchase “How to Get to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Get to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
