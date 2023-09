"Balancing the Scales," a YA Fantasy Novel Released Today

Houston, TX, September 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Laura Christian, an emerging author in the young adult fantasy genre, has released her highly anticipated novel "Balancing the Scales." This captivating tale invites readers into a world of magic, adventure, and self-discovery. In "Balancing the Scales," Christian weaves a story set in a realm where dragons roam and their scales hold the key to saving the world. The protagonist, a young hero named Tiffin, embarks on a perilous quest to retrieve a dragon scale to cure the plague threatening the entire realm, but most importantly, the aunt who raised him from birth. "Balancing the Scales" is now available at online book retailers. For more information about Laura Christian and "Balancing the Scales," please visit www.thelaurachristian.com.About Laura Christian:Laura Christian is an author based in Houston, Texas.Press Contact:Name: Laura ChristianEmail: laura@thelaurachristian.com