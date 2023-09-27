Author Shohreh Afshar’s New Book, "Maryam and the Stranger," is an Insightful Story to Enable and Educate Young Readers What to do When They Encounter a Stranger

Recent release “Maryam and the Stranger,” from Page Publishing author Shohreh Afshar, follows a young girl named Maryam, who must walk home from school alone one day when her walking partner stays home sick. On her way home, Maryam is approached by a stranger and reacts quickly to remain safe and make it home, where her parents help her talk about her encounter.