Author Shohreh Afshar’s New Book, "Maryam and the Stranger," is an Insightful Story to Enable and Educate Young Readers What to do When They Encounter a Stranger
Recent release “Maryam and the Stranger,” from Page Publishing author Shohreh Afshar, follows a young girl named Maryam, who must walk home from school alone one day when her walking partner stays home sick. On her way home, Maryam is approached by a stranger and reacts quickly to remain safe and make it home, where her parents help her talk about her encounter.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shohreh Afshar has completed her new book, “Maryam and the Stranger”: a captivating story that centers around a young girl who is faced with a terrible dilemma when a stranger pulls up in a car and tells her that her mum has been in an accident and he's from the hospital. He tells her to jump in; Maryam is further confused by the fact the stranger knows her name. Thankfully, she’s a smart girl, refusing to listen to the stranger, and running home. Maryam then has a long conversation with her parents, and they discuss ways of keeping her safe.
“When Maryam encounters a stranger and feels uncomfortable, she relies on her intuition and logical thinking to protect herself,” writes Afshar. “Her experience leads her to an interesting discussion with her parents, during which, her curious mind comes up with many questions about different possible situations where she may encounter strangers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shohreh Afshar’s engaging tale, simply written and highly accessible, is a vital story for young readers to help them discover what to do when faced with a stranger or any situation in which they don’t feel safe. From a book cover illustrating two girls oblivious of the stranger watching them; to a preface packed with educational material for parents and educators; to a story well reflecting the cognitive and psychological characteristics of the related age group; to a loving and trusting family dynamism required for effective parenting; to a hot-line information for children to reach out; right to a back cover encouraging readers to endlessly question, there is a lot going for this book in terms of educating in a holistic and inclusive approach. “Maryam and the Stranger” is the perfect tool for parents, guardians and educators to connect with young readers and equip them with the knowledge they need to protect themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Maryam and the Stranger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“When Maryam encounters a stranger and feels uncomfortable, she relies on her intuition and logical thinking to protect herself,” writes Afshar. “Her experience leads her to an interesting discussion with her parents, during which, her curious mind comes up with many questions about different possible situations where she may encounter strangers.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shohreh Afshar’s engaging tale, simply written and highly accessible, is a vital story for young readers to help them discover what to do when faced with a stranger or any situation in which they don’t feel safe. From a book cover illustrating two girls oblivious of the stranger watching them; to a preface packed with educational material for parents and educators; to a story well reflecting the cognitive and psychological characteristics of the related age group; to a loving and trusting family dynamism required for effective parenting; to a hot-line information for children to reach out; right to a back cover encouraging readers to endlessly question, there is a lot going for this book in terms of educating in a holistic and inclusive approach. “Maryam and the Stranger” is the perfect tool for parents, guardians and educators to connect with young readers and equip them with the knowledge they need to protect themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Maryam and the Stranger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories