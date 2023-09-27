Author Howard O. Fischer’s New Book, "The Guardians of Forever," Follows a Group of Powerful Heroes That Must Use Their Gifts to Save the Universe Before It Disappears
Recent release “The Guardians of Forever,” from Page Publishing author Howard O. Fischer, is a riveting story that centers around the hyper-speed disappearance of the universe, an extinction threatening everything ever held by an eternity of existence. As the looming peril grows, guardians of good and emissaries of evil with special powers enter into a final battle to determine if humanity and the universe fails or prevails.
Rochester, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Howard O. Fischer has completed his new book, “The Guardians of Forever”: a gripping tale that centers around the untimely end of time and space itself and the final battle that will ultimately decide the fate of the universe.
Fischer writes, “Nothing appears on the farthest reaches of the final Hubble Ultra Deep Field view except a complete cosmic barren blackness, an infinite dark void, devoid of a ray of light, a chance of life, and even the dust of dreams.
“The universe known to humanity has started an incredibly fast and violent dissolution, an end to eternity and everything ever held by those once endless eons. Worldly salvation or destruction can only be provided by otherworldly powers, beings with abilities almost incomprehensible to human beings. Minions of these guardians of good and emissaries of evil, legions of light and dark forces, finally meet in a cataclysmic earthly battle to determine if the universe fails or prevails.
“Time is ultimately shown to be terrible and tenuous, fleeting and forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, Howard O. Fischer’s enthralling tale delivers an epic journey that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on the ultimate clash of good versus evil. Expertly paced and full of suspense, will the universe be saved, or will everything in existence disappear without a trace?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Guardians of Forever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
