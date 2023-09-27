Author Howard O. Fischer’s New Book, "The Guardians of Forever," Follows a Group of Powerful Heroes That Must Use Their Gifts to Save the Universe Before It Disappears

Recent release “The Guardians of Forever,” from Page Publishing author Howard O. Fischer, is a riveting story that centers around the hyper-speed disappearance of the universe, an extinction threatening everything ever held by an eternity of existence. As the looming peril grows, guardians of good and emissaries of evil with special powers enter into a final battle to determine if humanity and the universe fails or prevails.