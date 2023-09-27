Carol Johansson’s New Book, "The Old Beacon Pumpkin," is a Thrilling and Colorful Children’s Story Celebrating a Spooky and Adventure-Full Night of Halloween Fun
Recent release “The Old Beacon Pumpkin,” from Page Publishing author Carol Johansson, is an exciting and entertaining children’s book that tells the tale of a group of friends on a crazy Halloween night.
West Milford, NJ, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Johansson, a New Jersey resident, has completed her new book “The Old Beacon Pumpkin”: a delightful and mysterious children’s tale about a group of children on Halloween night.
Johansson writes, “Carol, being the youngest of five brothers and one sister, remembers growing up in a Christian home filled with love and memories that will last her lifetime. The memory that stands out the most is, as a little girl, her father would read to her every night before bedtime. Her favorite story was ‘The Wreck of the Hesperus’ by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. As Carol grew older, she began writing her own stories, and The Old Beacon Pumpkin was born. She hopes you enjoy reading it as much as she did writing it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Johansson’s darling tale is all about a group of friends on Halloween night. News was spreading all around town about the Old Beacon Pumpkin being spotted on Halloween night. A group of young friends set out to have an exciting and playful night, but they soon stumbled upon something they did not expect. While playing in the fields on the hillside the children saw the Old Beacon Pumpkin. The pumpkin began to glow, and the children frightfully ran; they did not stop to investigate.
When the children could not outrun the Old Beacon Pumpkin, they are face to face with the glowing creature. The Old Beacon Pumpkin then begins to tell the children why it chases them with a bright sparkle and glitter. The children soon learn the Old Beacon Pumpkin is not a terrible creature after all, but a watchful one who only wanted to light the way for a safe and fun Halloween night. Young readers will learn that sometimes facing their fears is not all that scary.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Old Beacon Pumpkin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Johansson writes, “Carol, being the youngest of five brothers and one sister, remembers growing up in a Christian home filled with love and memories that will last her lifetime. The memory that stands out the most is, as a little girl, her father would read to her every night before bedtime. Her favorite story was ‘The Wreck of the Hesperus’ by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. As Carol grew older, she began writing her own stories, and The Old Beacon Pumpkin was born. She hopes you enjoy reading it as much as she did writing it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Johansson’s darling tale is all about a group of friends on Halloween night. News was spreading all around town about the Old Beacon Pumpkin being spotted on Halloween night. A group of young friends set out to have an exciting and playful night, but they soon stumbled upon something they did not expect. While playing in the fields on the hillside the children saw the Old Beacon Pumpkin. The pumpkin began to glow, and the children frightfully ran; they did not stop to investigate.
When the children could not outrun the Old Beacon Pumpkin, they are face to face with the glowing creature. The Old Beacon Pumpkin then begins to tell the children why it chases them with a bright sparkle and glitter. The children soon learn the Old Beacon Pumpkin is not a terrible creature after all, but a watchful one who only wanted to light the way for a safe and fun Halloween night. Young readers will learn that sometimes facing their fears is not all that scary.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Old Beacon Pumpkin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories