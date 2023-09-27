Author C. L. Stevens’s New Book, "Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams," is a Story of Murder Intertwined with the Supernatural to Deliver the Ultimate Mystery

Recent release “Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams,” from Page Publishing author C. L. Stevens, is a mesmerizing tale that follows the investigation into the murder of a young couple on the eve of their wedding. As the investigation continues, secrets of a small town are brought to light, and ghostly visions turn this double homicide into a supernatural case.