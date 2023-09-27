Author C. L. Stevens’s New Book, "Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams," is a Story of Murder Intertwined with the Supernatural to Deliver the Ultimate Mystery
Recent release “Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams,” from Page Publishing author C. L. Stevens, is a mesmerizing tale that follows the investigation into the murder of a young couple on the eve of their wedding. As the investigation continues, secrets of a small town are brought to light, and ghostly visions turn this double homicide into a supernatural case.
Bay Village, OH, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C. L. Stevens, a loving wife and mother who resides in the quaint lakeside community of Bay Village and has been a writer for many years, has completed her new book, “Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams”: a murder mystery that centers around the tragic double killing of a young woman and her fiancé that ends up revealing the ugly secrets of a small town and a powerful family dynasty.
Stevens writes, “In the distance, the orchestra was playing a lively, jazzy tune. The music is coming from the ballroom of the Dennyson Mansion. It is the eve of Melanie Dennyson’s marriage to David Williams. It was going to be a perfect night, a perfect wedding, a perfect life for Melanie Dennyson. Arthur Dennyson was a self-made millionaire. He built Dennyson Toys from the ground up. It was a solid and successful toy company. He and Anne Dennyson were a loving couple, but did not feel complete until their beautiful daughter, Melanie, was born. She was everything two people could ever hope for in a daughter. Melanie grew up to become a beautiful, smart young lady who wanted to join her father in his successful business. Upon graduating from Whitmore College, she joined her father at Dennyson Toys. She met David Williams at Whitmore, and upon becoming engaged to Melanie, he joined the company as well.
“It was the eve of Melanie and David’s wedding, and Melanie was the happiest she’s ever been. But something went terribly wrong that night. Melanie was late to her own engagement party. She was found murdered in her cottage, located behind the estate. Her handsome fiancé, David, went to find her. He became the murderer’s next victim. Intertwined with suspense and mystery, the quaint town of Covington reveals a story of secrets, family tragedies, and ghostly apparitions. A brutal dual murder had to be solved, but it never was.”
Published by Page Publishing, C. L. Stevens’s enthralling tale is a thrilling supernatural whodunit that will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on the investigation into the deaths of poor Melanie and David, as well as the long-buried secrets of Covington. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Stevens weaves a must-read for fans of the mystery genre that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Stevens writes, “In the distance, the orchestra was playing a lively, jazzy tune. The music is coming from the ballroom of the Dennyson Mansion. It is the eve of Melanie Dennyson’s marriage to David Williams. It was going to be a perfect night, a perfect wedding, a perfect life for Melanie Dennyson. Arthur Dennyson was a self-made millionaire. He built Dennyson Toys from the ground up. It was a solid and successful toy company. He and Anne Dennyson were a loving couple, but did not feel complete until their beautiful daughter, Melanie, was born. She was everything two people could ever hope for in a daughter. Melanie grew up to become a beautiful, smart young lady who wanted to join her father in his successful business. Upon graduating from Whitmore College, she joined her father at Dennyson Toys. She met David Williams at Whitmore, and upon becoming engaged to Melanie, he joined the company as well.
“It was the eve of Melanie and David’s wedding, and Melanie was the happiest she’s ever been. But something went terribly wrong that night. Melanie was late to her own engagement party. She was found murdered in her cottage, located behind the estate. Her handsome fiancé, David, went to find her. He became the murderer’s next victim. Intertwined with suspense and mystery, the quaint town of Covington reveals a story of secrets, family tragedies, and ghostly apparitions. A brutal dual murder had to be solved, but it never was.”
Published by Page Publishing, C. L. Stevens’s enthralling tale is a thrilling supernatural whodunit that will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on the investigation into the deaths of poor Melanie and David, as well as the long-buried secrets of Covington. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Stevens weaves a must-read for fans of the mystery genre that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Secrets in the Mist...: Shattered Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories