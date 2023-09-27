Author J.R. Patrick’s New Book, “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior,” is a Rich Fable About How Those Who Leave the Earth Too Soon, Written in Cherokee Tradition

Recent release “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior,” from Page Publishing author J.R. Patrick, is the story of Grey Eagle, whose untimely death has left his mother, Green Willow, a broken woman. His attempts to communicate with her from beyond result in wondrous weather on Earth.