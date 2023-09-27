Author J.R. Patrick’s New Book, “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior,” is a Rich Fable About How Those Who Leave the Earth Too Soon, Written in Cherokee Tradition
Recent release “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior,” from Page Publishing author J.R. Patrick, is the story of Grey Eagle, whose untimely death has left his mother, Green Willow, a broken woman. His attempts to communicate with her from beyond result in wondrous weather on Earth.
New York, NY, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.R. Patrick, a native Tennessean with a large family and a menagerie of animals, has completed her new book, “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior”: a gripping work of fantasy that draws influence from the stories of her ancestors. In her writing, she likes to take an ordinary object, person, or situation and make it extraordinary. Her first book, The Enchanted Carousel, used a child’s carousel. In her second book, it was a common butterfly. Her third book is in early stages and uses a young girl and a troublesome pixie.
As Grey Eagle sits on a cloud in the heavens with other babies, children, and young-almost-adults who left the earthly world before their time, he can see his clan below going about the business of everyday life, but his heart is broken to see his mother, Green Willow, is no longer the calm and loving person she was when he was with her.
Patrick writes, “Grey Eagle was unable to ease his mother’s pain, and he became more and more irritated with the passing of time. His tears of frustration became gentle rain to cool his mother’s face. His fists beat into the clouds and caused blinding snowstorms, but they became soft silken snowflakes silently kissing the ground and creating lacy mantles of white covering his mother’s raven-black hair. Grey Eagle’s pattern of hurt, anger, and deep frustration had been unchanged for many moons. Pleas and requests for help from the Great Spirit are a last resort for Grey Eagle and Green Willow, but will he listen?”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick’s touching tale was inspired by a story Patrick’s mother told her about Butterfly Heaven. Thoughtfully researched at the Cherokee Indian Museum in North Carolina, Patrick’s story holds true to the clothing styles, celebrations, dances, tools, and locations of her own Cherokee ancestry.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “The Tale of the Butterfly Warrior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
