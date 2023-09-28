Author Capp Trotsky’s New Book, "Frankie said," is a Fascinating Story Based on the Author's Life That Follows a Young Man's Journey to Find His Place in a Changing World

Recent release “Frankie said,” from Page Publishing author Capp Trotsky, is a compelling novel that takes readers back in time to the late 1960s and follows a young man desperate to find himself amongst the changing cultural landscape of America. Eventually running away from home to Boston, Frankie ends up returning to California, where his cultural education continues.