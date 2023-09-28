Author Capp Trotsky’s New Book, "Frankie said," is a Fascinating Story Based on the Author's Life That Follows a Young Man's Journey to Find His Place in a Changing World
Recent release “Frankie said,” from Page Publishing author Capp Trotsky, is a compelling novel that takes readers back in time to the late 1960s and follows a young man desperate to find himself amongst the changing cultural landscape of America. Eventually running away from home to Boston, Frankie ends up returning to California, where his cultural education continues.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As a child, author Capp Trotsky grew up in an ever-changing world during a period of time that saw the arrival of The Beatles to America, the war in Vietnam, and protest to it, the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., and the Cultural Revolution. Leaving Sacramento for Berkeley, the author then moved to Boston as a runaway and transformed himself, eventually finding a home in a church sponsored institution assisting runaways and young people leaving home to get away from parents, take LSD, and be free. Here he worked as a counselor, having the experience dealing with this new way of the world.
After working as a drug counselor of runaway’s at Sanctuary in Cambridge Massachusetts, Berkeley’s east coast equivalent, the storyteller returns to San Francisco the day after his eighteenth birthday, where in North Beach found it to be fertile ground for glittered beards and playing with gender roles, in a time when it had true shock value. These experiences would pave the way culturally for Frankie and everything that would come after.
The late 1970’s Punk Rock arrives on the scene as a statement to what the culture had become as a rebellion. The musical response to mainstream Rock and Roll (with the possible exception of Led Zeppelin), no longer vital, no longer the voice of a generation. Jimmy Carter became president. The question was, “What is Punk Rock?” Angry and raucous, it got people’s attention, and still does. Being right in the middle of it, Frankie was sought out by ABC News and made a television producer to answer this question with the making of "New Wave or No Wave."
Always a student, Capp Trotsky’s interests range from art, literature, politics, philosophy, anthropology, sports, and genetics. He has worked as a cabinetmaker for the Exploratorium Science Museum and owned his own shops, a carpenter, general contractor, custom home builder of North Shore Lake Tahoe homes. Restoration specialist of historic buildings
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Frankie said” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.


Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Frankie said" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
