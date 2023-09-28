Author Dr. Jules Mitchel’s New Book, “Essays on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond: Lessons Learned from the Ancients to the Present” is a Helpful Rumination on the Pandemic
Recent release “Essays on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond: Lessons Learned from the Ancients to the Present,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jules Mitchel, is a culmination of thoughts and reflections triggered by the initial devastating wave of deaths from COVID-19, together with the mishandling of the responses and the manifestation of human fantasies.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jules Mitchel, who was born and raised in New York City, has completed his new book, “Essays on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond: Lessons Learned from the Ancients to the Present”: a fascinating work that shares the message that only by confronting selfish, greedy autocracies, plutocracies, and kleptocracies will the human species be able to survive on planet Earth.
Dr. Jules Mitchel earned his undergraduate degree in biology at Queens College, his MS in biology at the University of Oregon, his Ph.D. in biology from New York University, and his MBA in financial economics from Pace University. Dr. Mitchel’s basic research included the developmental biology and aging of an unusual killifish from East Africa. After leaving basic research, Dr. Mitchel joined the pharmaceutical industry with positions at Ayerst Laboratories, Pfizer Laboratories, and Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, all in New York City.
Before founding THI Pharma Services, Inc., Dr. Mitchel, together with, Joyce Hays, MS, cofounded Target Health Inc., a New York City full-service clinical research organization (eCRO) dedicated to all aspects of drug and device development, including strategic planning, regulatory affairs, clinical research, data management, biostatistics, and medical writing. Dr. Mitchel’s achievements include multiple orphan drug designations; the marketing approval of drugs to treat Gaucher disease, head lice, emergency contraception, etc.; IND and IDE submissions; participation in FDA meetings; and the management of multi-center clinical trials.
Dr. Mitchel also led the team at Target Health, developing software tools to enable the game-changing “Paperless Clinical Trial,” a transformational process within clinical research. Dr. Mitchel was also an active member of the Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative (CTTI), a public-private partnership of Duke and the FDA and sat on the Executive Committee for two years.
Dr. Mitchel writes, “While now defunct and debunked, social Darwinism reflected various theories of society that emerged in the United Kingdom, North America, and Western Europe in the 1870s. Social Darwinists tried to apply biological concepts of natural selection and survival of the fittest to sociology, economics, and politics and argued that the strong should see their wealth and power increase, while the weak did not deserve much of anything. Various sects of social Darwinist had differing views regarding which groups are to be considered the ‘strongest’ and which groups should be considered the ‘weakest.’ They also held different opinions about the precise mechanisms that should be used to reward strength and punish weakness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jules Mitchel’s informative work delves into the history of how humanity has overcome disasters over time.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Essays on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond: Lessons Learned from the Ancients to the Present” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
