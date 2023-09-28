Author Mary Heath’s New Book, "If You Think You Are Losing Your Mind," Frames Mental Health Issues as a Concern Shared by Members of Society
Recent release “If You Think You Are Losing Your Mind,” from Page Publishing author Mary Heath, is an encouraging work designed to help those struggling with mental health issues feel supported.
Suwanee, GA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Heath, who is recovering from mental illness, has completed her new book, “If You Think You Are Losing Your Mind”: a helpful work that allows readers struggling with mental health issues to feel less alone.
Mary Heath writes, “I understand what the voices in the head are saying to you. This book, I hope, will show you how I began to quiet those voices. I will not say the voices are completely gone. I do not listen to them anymore. It seems like every day, we hear on the news about another mass killing. People first want to say, 'That person is so evil. How could they kill that many people?' If there is one thing I hope everybody takes from this book, it is that mentally ill people are not evil. We are not crazy. Mentally ill people have thoughts just like everybody else. The difference is that, for some reason, our thoughts are of pain and anger. Our thoughts are ‘How can I get rid of the pain and anger that I feel?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Heath’s original work offers comfort and hope for readers facing difficult times.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If You Think You Are Losing Your Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Mary Heath writes, “I understand what the voices in the head are saying to you. This book, I hope, will show you how I began to quiet those voices. I will not say the voices are completely gone. I do not listen to them anymore. It seems like every day, we hear on the news about another mass killing. People first want to say, 'That person is so evil. How could they kill that many people?' If there is one thing I hope everybody takes from this book, it is that mentally ill people are not evil. We are not crazy. Mentally ill people have thoughts just like everybody else. The difference is that, for some reason, our thoughts are of pain and anger. Our thoughts are ‘How can I get rid of the pain and anger that I feel?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Heath’s original work offers comfort and hope for readers facing difficult times.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If You Think You Are Losing Your Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories