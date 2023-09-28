Maren Meade’s New Book, "Ambuscade," is a Compelling and Entertaining Novel That Follows the Story of a Young Woman Determined to Hide a Secret Shame
Recent release “Ambuscade,” from Page Publishing author Maren Meade, is an enticing and intriguing book all about one young woman’s journey to keep a huge secret under wraps for as long as possible.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maren Meade, a painter, horseback rider and mystery novel enthusiast, has completed her new book, “Ambuscade”: a captivating and engaging story that follows a young woman and the trouble that she gets herself into.
The story begins, “Fort Simmons conveniently stood between a green valley gorge to the northeast and the sparsely vegetated desert on the south. One road, merely a two-track from little use, meandered through a mountain pass on the west. Another road, more worn, wound its way through the mountain pass on the southeast. Both east and west—the tall, tree-clad mountains, craggy at the timberline—already bore the dusting of snow on their peaks. It was mid-October, and the threat of winter prevailed. Although in the valley gorge, winter was mild, and the desert on the south waved its sparsely prickled head to remind the soldiers the freeze of winter would not reach these parts of the territory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maren Meade’s inviting tale brings readers into an intense and dramatic world. The story follows a young woman who is trying desperately to hide a pregnancy. Her guilt over the situation leads her to try anything to rectify the situation. The only thing she can think of doing to alleviate the shame is to trap a soldier at Fort Simmons into fatherhood.
Fate has other plans for the young woman, and she is held back from completing her goal of hiding the embarrassment of pregnancy. She soon finds herself at the mercy of a half-breed Indian who is a prisoner at the fort. Meade’s straightforward writing dives deep into this young woman’s life. Readers will be hanging on every word in hopes to find out if this young woman can change the course of her life.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Ambuscade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
