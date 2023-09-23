Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Singaporean Market
Busan, Korea, South, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Singaporean market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Singapore.
Officials from Ilkwang stated that Singapore is the center of the Korean Wave in Southeast Asia, with a high-income level making them a great potential market for purchasing Korean products. With Singapore as the starting point, there is potential for the company to expand into neighboring Southeast Asian regions such as Malaysia.
Ilkwang Confectionery, founded in 1969 in Korea, boasts extensive know-how and expertise in producing jellies, candies, and caramels and adheres to a strict policy of using the finest raw ingredients in its products. Ilkwang is famous for its Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly. Additionally, products such as Goryeo Red Ginseng Candy, Crunch Peanuts Candy, and Cinnamon Candy, are particularly in high demand overseas.
Among their new releases, their Mango Jelly has been certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and is made with mango providing a unique chewy texture with the refreshing taste of mango. Their Red Bean Candy, made with the healthy ingredient red bean, is expected to attract attention in Singapore, where Korean food products are popular.
Jelly is one of the flagship products that Ilkwang Confectionery is focusing on for global market expansion. The company's strategy is to concentrate on the global snack market by offering a wider range of products, starting with jellies and candies that cater to the preferences of global consumers.
Ilkwang Confectionery is also planning to launch promotional events and marketing campaigns that can be held both online and offline. The company noted Singapore's distribution networks are pushing the boundaries between online and offline marketing, and many companies are focusing on experience-based consumption.
Ilkwang Confectionery also emphasized that products like Korean Red Ginseng Jelly and Jeju Mandarin Jelly, which offer unique flavors, are gaining traction among consumers worldwide. The company plans to increase its market share by continuing to launch differentiated new products, while also focusing on an aggressive sales approach based on cost-effective strategies that take consumer needs into account.
Contact
Ilkwang ConfectioneryContact
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
http://www.ikcandy.com/
