Loveforce International Closes Out September with A Lounge Shaker and A Positive, Uplifting Single.
On Friday, September 29, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one is an uplifting R&B-oriented song, and the other is a Jazz-Rock instrumental entitled "Lounge Shaker."
Santa Clarita, CA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 29, Loveforce International will close out September with two new Digital Music Single releases. One of the two new releases is a positive, uplifting R&B oriented song. The other is a Lounge Shaker.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Before I Reach The Top” is a positive, uplifting R&B oriented song. The music is meant to make you want to move your body and the lyrics are meant to inspire you to keep working towards your goal, whatever it is.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Lounge Shaker.” It’s not a typical song for any genre. One way to describe it is that it's like going to a 1950’s Jazz Lounge. The Kitschy booths are there. A 1950s style Outer Space painting is there as well. A band is on the stage. It begins to play. The music sounds like a Jazz-Rock instrumental. That’s Lounge Shaker. It’s a throwback to another time and place. It also offers a musical change of pace.
“This week’s singles offer our listeners both positive upliftment and escapism that’s also a refreshing change of pace,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Before I Reach The Top” is a positive, uplifting R&B oriented song. The music is meant to make you want to move your body and the lyrics are meant to inspire you to keep working towards your goal, whatever it is.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Lounge Shaker.” It’s not a typical song for any genre. One way to describe it is that it's like going to a 1950’s Jazz Lounge. The Kitschy booths are there. A 1950s style Outer Space painting is there as well. A band is on the stage. It begins to play. The music sounds like a Jazz-Rock instrumental. That’s Lounge Shaker. It’s a throwback to another time and place. It also offers a musical change of pace.
“This week’s singles offer our listeners both positive upliftment and escapism that’s also a refreshing change of pace,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories