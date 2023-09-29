Public Health Campaign Pays Off
Manalapan, NJ, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- According to Lurie Children’s hospital, “The number of window falls in Chicago children under 5 was cut in half over a 15-year period since the launch of Lurie Children’s – led 'Stop the Falls' campaign. In 2001, when 30 children under 5 fell out of a window, Chicago was facing a public health crisis that was preventable. By 2016, window falls were cut in half after the 2002 launch of an educational campaign called 'Stop the Falls' that urges families of young children to never open windows more than four inches and to use child-safety window stoppers or window guards.”
Parent Units supplied many of the stoppers for that campaign. The company’s “Super Stopper” is a window stop device which enables parents and guardians the ability to control how far windows can open.
“The success of the program and the success of our product made me extremely happy,” Gary Lee Fishman, president of Parent Units said. “We all want to continue seeing the number of falls decline. My concern is that the program has ended for some time now. I would like parents and all prevention specialists to know about us. Experts, developers, building owners and parents can find our product at parentunits.com.
“As Baby Safety Month comes close to its end, Parent Units is renewing our commitment to stopping the falls,” Fishman said.
Parent Units supplied many of the stoppers for that campaign. The company’s “Super Stopper” is a window stop device which enables parents and guardians the ability to control how far windows can open.
“The success of the program and the success of our product made me extremely happy,” Gary Lee Fishman, president of Parent Units said. “We all want to continue seeing the number of falls decline. My concern is that the program has ended for some time now. I would like parents and all prevention specialists to know about us. Experts, developers, building owners and parents can find our product at parentunits.com.
“As Baby Safety Month comes close to its end, Parent Units is renewing our commitment to stopping the falls,” Fishman said.
Contact
Parent UnitsContact
Gary Fishman
732-616-3408
www.parentunits.com
Gary Fishman
732-616-3408
www.parentunits.com
Categories