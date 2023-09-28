Author Alan Youmans’s New Book, "Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence," Explores the Complex Facets of the Human Mind and Existence

Recent release “Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alan Youmans, is a unique discussion on the multiple facets that make up human existence. Focusing on the complexities of human consciousness and subconscious, Youmans attempts to guide readers towards living a better existence through awareness of human cognition.