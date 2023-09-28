Author Alan Youmans’s New Book, "Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence," Explores the Complex Facets of the Human Mind and Existence
Recent release “Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alan Youmans, is a unique discussion on the multiple facets that make up human existence. Focusing on the complexities of human consciousness and subconscious, Youmans attempts to guide readers towards living a better existence through awareness of human cognition.
Queen Creek, AZ, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Youmans, who lives with his wife Julene in Freeport, Illinois and Queen Creek, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence”: a thoughtful discussion that explores the inner workings of human nature, and how it intersects with consciousness, emotions, and intelligence.
Born in Nebraska, author Alan Youmans grew up in Iowa, working in both Illinois and Wisconsin. The author holds a BS in Psychology from Dana College and an MBA from the University of Iowa. Besides writing, Youmans also enjoy reading, chasing golf balls around golf courses, dabbling in cooking, and traveling. He is also a member of the Rockford Writers’ Guild.
Youmans writes, “Here are two fundamental human nature concepts for your consideration:
“1) Our compelling understanding emerges from the complex interactions of our unconscious instincts with our conscious reasonings.
“2) Our personal understanding grabs us emotionally as much as we grasp it intelligently.
“Everything presented in this book connects to these concepts.
“This book is intended to be a useful, meaningful account of our conscious human existence. It was written for anyone seeking emergent clarity in our increasingly complex world. These essays, excerpts and narratives comprise ‘the supporting shaping stories’ offered as useful context for your objective consideration and subjective judgment.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Alan Youmans’s enlightening tale will take readers on an eye-opening journey to better understand what drives the human condition and consciousness, leading to incredible insight that will help them better navigate the world and understand themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Shaping Our Emergent Understanding: By Grasping Our Complex Existence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
