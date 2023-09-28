Amy E. Socha R.N.’s Newly Released “The Pathway to Peace and Joy” is a Fascinating Discussion of Key Biblical Concepts
“The Pathway to Peace and Joy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy E. Socha R.N., is a thought-provoking examination of Holy Scriptures that explores the fulfillment of Old Testament writings within New Testament expansions.
Franklin, WI, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Pathway to Peace and Joy”: a careful presentation of ancient wisdom. “The Pathway to Peace and Joy” is the creation of published author Amy E. Socha R.N., who served in the medical field for thirty-eight years after graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Wausau.
Amy shares, “Through much effort and research over the past nineteen years, Amy Socha has done her very best to demonstrate the overwhelming proofs of the authenticity, accuracy, and wisdom of the ancient biblical writings. There is a great amount of evidence from archaeologists, historians, theologians, biblical prophecy, and even scientific discoveries. These proofs lead us to the conclusion that only God could have inspired the words of the many writers directly through their thought processes. Many of these writers were true witnesses of the many details involved in both the humanity and divinity of Jesus Christ, and those details are all described in this manuscript.
“A careful study of both the Old Testament and New Testament Scriptures reveals identical words and passages in both sets of scrolls. This means that the New Testament writings are an exact fulfillment of the writings of the Old Testament. (the Tanakh) In both, there are truly many instances in which God, in His perfect wisdom, illustrated the promise of a Messiah as the 'way' to obtain salvation of our souls and eternal life in heaven and how He has already kept that promise in the person of Jesus Christ. Amy reveals how many of life’s difficulties can be prevented and how many problems can be solved. She describes how to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus and the many blessings obtained through that relationship. These blessings are all meant to give each of you peace and joy in this life and in eternal life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy E. Socha R.N.’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the intricacies of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Pathway to Peace and Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pathway to Peace and Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
