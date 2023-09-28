Shirley Steele’s Newly Released "Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional" is a Warmhearted Message of Encouragement in the Pursuit of Growing in Faith
“Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Steele, is an acknowledgement of the challenges of faith we all face along the way that offers readers a resource for daily encouragement.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional”: a reminder of the need to be proactive and present in one’s faith. “Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional” is the creation of published author Shirley Steele, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud parent to two adult sons, Michael and Shaquille, and grandchildren. Shirley Steele is a motivational speaker and a minister of the Word of God who received her undergraduate degree in pastoral ministry and Christian education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Steele shares, “This book is for you!
“Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional is here to help you continue on that journey by bringing focus and awareness to your everyday walk with Christ, whether you are on the shore, in the boat, or walking on water.
“To those who need encouragement, while it may get hard, keep going. There is victory on the other side of each opportunity or challenge. No matter where you are in your faith journey, this book seeks to encourage and remind you that you are on the right path. This book also teaches to remain faithful to your faith, and you will reap the benefits of one who has run the race well through everyday living.
“Faith is not a one-day tryout. Either you make it or fail. It’s a lifetime practice of sobriety.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Steele’s new book will empower readers in the winding pursuit of growth and connection in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Call of the Heart: 40 Days Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
