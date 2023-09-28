Dr. David Patrick’s Newly Released "Easter Beans" is a Fun Balance of Foundational Skills and a Message of the Real Reason We Celebrate the Easter Holiday
“Easter Beans,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. David Patrick, is an enjoyable reading experience meant to be shared between parents, guardians, spiritual leaders, and the young minds in their care as they share in an educational and spiritually charged narrative.
Jacksonville, FL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Easter Beans”: a delightful celebration of the wonder of Easter. “Easter Beans” is the creation of published author Dr. David Patrick, who has been in pastoral ministry for over forty years and has served as the senior pastor of East Pointe Church in Jacksonville, Florida, since December of 2014. He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Gayle Thompson, in July of 1982. He and Lady Gayle have been blessed with three children and, currently, five grandchildren. Dr. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree in theology, a masters in psychology/Christian counseling, and a doctorate in communications/leadership.
Dr. Patrick shares, “Easter Beans is fun to read and will help parents and grandparents explain the true meaning of Easter to those they love so much. Children will learn more about colors and numbers, as well as the gospel story, as you read about a selected group of jelly beans.
“As a child growing up, Dr. Dave was a visual learner. One of his favorite memories from early childhood was a teacher who used to close his Sunday school class with a story from a Wordless Book shaped like a heart. The color of each page told an important part of what Jesus did for us.
“Realizing that Easter has become more about bunnies and chocolate than about Jesus, Dr. Dave has set out to use Easter Beans the way his teacher used that Wordless Book. The jelly beans found in most Easter baskets become object lessons in the story of Jesus and His resurrection. It’s a sweet story indeed!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Patrick’s new book offers a whimsical and enlightening experience for readers of all ages to share.
Consumers can purchase “Easter Beans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Easter Beans,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
