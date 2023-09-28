Raymond D. Cropp’s Newly Released “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” is a Unique Piece of Local History
“The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond D. Cropp is an enjoyable account of an adventurous spirit and a surprising discovery that led to a decade long adventure with the Crystal Gold Mine Tours.
Kingston, ID, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'”: a fun resource for anyone with an interest in the historical value of mining. “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” is the creation of published author Raymond D. Cropp, a dedicated husband and native of Idaho who grew up around a mining community. During his twenty-five years of naval service, Ray was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from the president of the United States, George W. Bush, Navy and Marine Corp Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal (sixth), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation (second), Navy “E” Ribbon (second), Good Conduct Medal (fifth), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (third), Southwest Asia Service Medal (second), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (sixth), Kuwait Liberation Medal, NATO Medal, and Export Pistol Marksman Medal.
Cropp shares, “How is it possible an old West gold mine stayed hidden for over a century especially since she is located near the heart of the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho? Well, as my wife Sherry is quite often known to say, 'Here’s the story!'
“Retired miner Bill Lane and his wife Judy traveled the northwest of the United States for several years in hopes to preserve an old mine for educating the public. In 1996, they found what they have been looking for in Kellogg, Idaho.
Things started off as planned until some locals became upset. It didn’t sit well with them believing these outsiders came along and created what they consider to be a fictitious story centered around an old sloughed-in mine.
“My wife Sherry and I have always been known to take a gamble and have experienced many awesome adventures over the years. My career in the United States Navy, her career in banking, and raising ostriches have left us with fond memories. However, when we purchased the mine property from Bill Lane in 2012 and reopened the old historic gold mine tour, the perception of awesome takes on a whole new meaning.
“During our decade of owning and operating the Crystal Gold Mine Tours, many folks have asked us for more information about our history. This is in response to those many requests during those wonderful years. It’s time to lay down and expose the hand we were dealt, along with taking the opportunity to set a few local folks straight. It turns out, some of them are nothing but a bunch of 'modern-day claim jumpers!' And the true history of the Crystal Gold Mine in Kellogg, Idaho is at stake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond D. Cropp’s new book brings readers to the heart of a unique circumstance that led to fun, challenge, and a piece of local history.
Consumers can purchase “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cropp shares, “How is it possible an old West gold mine stayed hidden for over a century especially since she is located near the heart of the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho? Well, as my wife Sherry is quite often known to say, 'Here’s the story!'
“Retired miner Bill Lane and his wife Judy traveled the northwest of the United States for several years in hopes to preserve an old mine for educating the public. In 1996, they found what they have been looking for in Kellogg, Idaho.
Things started off as planned until some locals became upset. It didn’t sit well with them believing these outsiders came along and created what they consider to be a fictitious story centered around an old sloughed-in mine.
“My wife Sherry and I have always been known to take a gamble and have experienced many awesome adventures over the years. My career in the United States Navy, her career in banking, and raising ostriches have left us with fond memories. However, when we purchased the mine property from Bill Lane in 2012 and reopened the old historic gold mine tour, the perception of awesome takes on a whole new meaning.
“During our decade of owning and operating the Crystal Gold Mine Tours, many folks have asked us for more information about our history. This is in response to those many requests during those wonderful years. It’s time to lay down and expose the hand we were dealt, along with taking the opportunity to set a few local folks straight. It turns out, some of them are nothing but a bunch of 'modern-day claim jumpers!' And the true history of the Crystal Gold Mine in Kellogg, Idaho is at stake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond D. Cropp’s new book brings readers to the heart of a unique circumstance that led to fun, challenge, and a piece of local history.
Consumers can purchase “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Crystal Gold Mine: In the Silver Valley of Idaho 'The Big Blind Special!'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories