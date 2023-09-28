Gerald Robison’s Newly Released "Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know" is a Compassionate Narrative That Helps Young Readers Comprehend Death

“Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald Robison, is a helpful narrative that provides young readers with a relatable and understanding message of the complex emotions that accompany a loss.