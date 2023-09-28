Gerald Robison’s Newly Released "Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know" is a Compassionate Narrative That Helps Young Readers Comprehend Death
“Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald Robison, is a helpful narrative that provides young readers with a relatable and understanding message of the complex emotions that accompany a loss.
Madison, AL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss”: a message of encouragement for anyone navigating a challenging time. “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss” is the creation of published author Gerald Robison, who achieved his BA in psychology and counseling at Furman and Mercer Universities, his master’s degree and his doctorate of ministry at Luther Rice Seminary, another master’s degree in education and counseling at Georgia State University, and more graduate studies at the International Institute of Theology and Law sponsored by Simon Greenleaf School of Law and the International Institute of Human Rights sponsored by the University of Strasbourg, France.
Robison shares, “Explaining the death of a loved one to small children can be a perplexing, daunting, and emotionally overwhelming task…and there’s simply not much help available in print for those who face it.
“Children who are in the midst of the hurt and emotional distress need to work their way through the grief process…but they need to do it on a child’s level.
The passing of loved ones is met with various emotions depending upon the end-of-life beliefs of family and friends.
“A child is surrounded by multiple emotions and simply needs comfort, not doctrine.
“A gentle touch and well-chosen words can be a solace and a balm for their heart, mind, and spirit.
“They need tender words and pleasant memories…the rest they can deal with as they grow to maturity…and that’s what Where Did Grandpa Go? offers. A touching story in rhyming, poetic form for children in distress over the death of a loved one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Robison’s new book features touching artwork crafted by Fredrick Sayers.
Consumers can purchase “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robison shares, “Explaining the death of a loved one to small children can be a perplexing, daunting, and emotionally overwhelming task…and there’s simply not much help available in print for those who face it.
“Children who are in the midst of the hurt and emotional distress need to work their way through the grief process…but they need to do it on a child’s level.
The passing of loved ones is met with various emotions depending upon the end-of-life beliefs of family and friends.
“A child is surrounded by multiple emotions and simply needs comfort, not doctrine.
“A gentle touch and well-chosen words can be a solace and a balm for their heart, mind, and spirit.
“They need tender words and pleasant memories…the rest they can deal with as they grow to maturity…and that’s what Where Did Grandpa Go? offers. A touching story in rhyming, poetic form for children in distress over the death of a loved one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Robison’s new book features touching artwork crafted by Fredrick Sayers.
Consumers can purchase “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Did Grandpa Go? That’s What I’d Like to Know: Helping Children Deal with Death and Loss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories