Jodi Shelton’s Newly Released "There’s a Skunk in the Punch!" is a Delightful Tale of Unexpected Adventure at a Church Picnic
“There’s a Skunk in the Punch!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Shelton, is a charming narrative that finds a confident young skunk in a predicament after causing a ruckus at the local church.
Kingsport, TN, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There’s a Skunk in the Punch!”: a fun and lighthearted early reader for young imaginations. “There’s a Skunk in the Punch!” is the creation of published author Jodi Shelton, who resides in East Tennessee with her family where she works in design and project management.
Shelton shares, “'The table jiggled. The punch bowl wiggled. Then…PLOP! I fell all the way into the bowl and began to splash about.' Melbourne shares where pride can lead in this hilarious account of funny and fairly harmless mishaps.
“'Berries were dripping. People were tripping. Then it came to me. The best idea ever!' Melbourne confidently steps up to take responsibility and is forever changed in a ridiculously silly and permanent way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Shelton’s new book will delight and entertain as readers are visually engaged by vibrant artwork and an imaginative tale.
Consumers can purchase “There’s a Skunk in the Punch!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There’s a Skunk in the Punch!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
